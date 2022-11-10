Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.