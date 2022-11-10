Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
