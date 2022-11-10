Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Lyft stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

