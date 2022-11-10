M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $868.30

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.30 ($10.00) and traded as low as GBX 836 ($9.63). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 852 ($9.81), with a volume of 8,598 shares trading hands.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £462.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.