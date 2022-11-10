Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Equities researchers at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Ganfeng Lithium Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS GNENF opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.
About Ganfeng Lithium
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.