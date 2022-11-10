Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. 48,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 31,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.23.

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

