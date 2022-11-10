Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Trading 21.4% Higher

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Magnet Forensics in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Magnet Forensics alerts:

Magnet Forensics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.