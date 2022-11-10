MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading Down 1.5%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.35. 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

