Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Shares Down 6.8%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 137,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 183,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.15.

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.