Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Up 7.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$21.31 and last traded at C$20.97. 212,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 234,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,900.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 2.5 %

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 564.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

