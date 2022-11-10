Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$21.31 and last traded at C$20.97. 212,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 234,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 1,900.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 564.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

