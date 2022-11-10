Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.25. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Marketing Alliance Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

