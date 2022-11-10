Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Marks and Spencer Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 155 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
