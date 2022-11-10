Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $159.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

