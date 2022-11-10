MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 2.7%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04). 1,174,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,033,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It focuses on production of power through natural gas. The company operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; and Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.