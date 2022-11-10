Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.79

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 16662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Matterport Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $740.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

