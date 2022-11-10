Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $8.68. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 12,829 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.