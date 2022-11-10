Maxim Group Trims Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Target Price to $7.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.40.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
