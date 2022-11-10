Maxim Group Trims Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Target Price to $7.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.