McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 13,298 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

