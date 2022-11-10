Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 280.29% from the company’s current price.
Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
