Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 280.29% from the company’s current price.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

