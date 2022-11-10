Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 2,311.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MED shares. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.63. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $233.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

