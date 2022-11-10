Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Up 4.9%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.49). Approximately 9,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.47).

Merit Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.33.

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

