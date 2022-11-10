Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $12.95 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of Apple by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.37.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

