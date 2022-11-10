MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Shares Down 3.7%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 5,832,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,726,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £18.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

Further Reading

