MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 76,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

