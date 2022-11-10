Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,063,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $273,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 692,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 238,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.