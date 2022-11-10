Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $224.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

