Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.69

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.69 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 74.90 ($0.86). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 953,730 shares traded.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £989.46 million and a PE ratio of 3,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,686 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285.32 ($2,631.34).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

