Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBRX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
