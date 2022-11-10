Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.