Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
