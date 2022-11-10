Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.00. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 73,042 shares.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monument Circle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 503,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 29.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 310,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

