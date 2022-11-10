Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coles Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Stock Up 2.4 %

CLEGF opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.