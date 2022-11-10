Morgan Stanley Boosts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,922

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. HSBC reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

SHEL opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

