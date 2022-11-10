Morgan Stanley Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $36.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Viasat Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of VSAT opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Viasat by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

