MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.73

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.73 and traded as low as $13.47. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 34,402 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

