MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $465.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.63. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

