Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 237,538,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 100,964,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

