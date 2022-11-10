Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 237,538,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 100,964,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.