Nancy Ferrara Sells 10,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.41 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

