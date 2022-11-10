Nancy Ferrara Sells 10,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Voya Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.41 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.
VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
