National Bank Financial Trims Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.