National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCMI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

