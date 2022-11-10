Needham & Company LLC Trims SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $22.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $137,714.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $94,455.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,557.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $137,714.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,426.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,916 shares of company stock valued at $468,710 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

