Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 4.7%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.37. Approximately 47,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 104,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$468.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.99.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$214.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

