Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 4.7%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.37. Approximately 47,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 104,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.
Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$468.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.99.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
