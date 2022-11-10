NerdWallet (NRDS) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 149 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NerdWallet to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -64.19% -1,327.15% -8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NerdWallet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NerdWallet Competitors 426 2696 4822 63 2.56

Valuation and Earnings

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 74.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 62.28%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -30.55 NerdWallet Competitors $854.56 million $3.52 million 3.44

NerdWallet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.