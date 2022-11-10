Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.27

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.27 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($0.94). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.93), with a volume of 17,440 shares traded.

Netcall Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £125.43 million and a PE ratio of 4,050.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.27.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. Netcall’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

