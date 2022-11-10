New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Up 3.1%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.34. 135,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,599,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$934.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.85.

In other New Gold news, Director Renaud Adams purchased 53,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,194,215.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500. Insiders acquired a total of 308,000 shares of company stock worth $290,150 in the last 90 days.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

