New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Up 3.1%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.34. 135,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,599,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$934.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.85.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
