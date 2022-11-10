News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stake Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in News were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of News by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of News by 63.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth $355,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of News by 14.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NWS opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
