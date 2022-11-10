Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Shares Up 0.9%

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.64 and last traded at C$9.64. 195,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 140,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 price target on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 258,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,460,091.76.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

