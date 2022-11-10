NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $1.48. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 52,019 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,850.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. On average, research analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of NightHawk Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

