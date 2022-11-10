Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $14,146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

