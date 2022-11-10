Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $247,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

