Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 200,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE SPCE opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

